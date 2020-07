POLICE IDENTIFY BRIDGE FATALITY ACCIDENT VICTIM

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V WHO DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON THE VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BRIDGE JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY 26-YEAR-OLD TYLER BIG BOW OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUSTAINED WHEN HE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE ON THE BRIDGE AND STRUCK A CONCRETE BARRIER.

TWO UNIDENTIFIED PASSENGERS WERE INJURED.

A FEMALE SUSTAINED SERIOUS INJURIES AND A MALE PASSENGER RECEIVED NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.