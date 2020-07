SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 15 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY OUT OF 179 NEW TESTS.

THE COUNTY RATE OF NEW POSITIVE CASES TO TESTS CONTINUES TO REMAIN LOWER THAN TEN PER CENT EACH DAY.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTS SEVEN TOTAL NEW POSITIVE CASES FROM SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING (1857).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED THREE NEW CASES MONDAY (178 TOTAL WITH 23 ACTIVE).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED TWO NEW CASES MONDAY (412) AND MONONA COUNTY ONE (87 TOTAL).