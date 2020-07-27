HOLMES TO LEAD SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has a new executive director.

Anne Holmes will now lead the organization that is an an affiliate of the Christian housing ministry Habitat for Humanity International.

Holmes lists goals that include increasing the number of Habitat families served in Siouxland and creating a heightened visibility of Siouxland Habitat within the community.

She also hopes to grow the volunteer base.

Holmes previously, was the Director of Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint- St. Luke’s.

She succeeds previous director Fred Hexom, who left to pursue other interests.