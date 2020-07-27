FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY TO RETURN DOWNTOWN

Food Truck Fridays are returning to downtown Sioux City with a grab-and-go event around Pearl Street Park.

Food trucks from across the region will offer lunch to go from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Friday at the park located at 7th and Pearl Streets.

The event will include safety precautions, including trucks parked farther apart for social distancing in lines, masks/face coverings, and no additional seating or activities in the park to discourage gatherings.

Patrons are also encouraged to order for friends and co-workers and not attend as a group.