FAMILY & FRIENDS PAY TRIBUTE TO IRVING JENSEN JR.

Family and friends celebrated the life of Irving F. Jensen, Jr. Monday afternoon at the Orpheum Theater.

The well known local philanthropist and former construction company owner died last week at the age of 88.

Jensen’s long time friend David Bernstein spoke about his efforts in restoring the Orpheum Theater and other contributions made by Jensen:

OC……….Brower Fountain. :20

Bernstein joked that Jensen was fine with rock concerts and drinks being served in the restored Orpheum, but there was one concession that he would never allow:

OC……….we never did. :14

Jensen loved the theater and was also known for carrying a roll of blue masking tape with him to mark where repairs or improvements should be made.

Jensen also had a love of fire trucks and contributed many times to Sioux City’s Fire Rescue Department.

An honor guard of firefighters accompanied his casket into the memorial ceremony at the Orpheum.