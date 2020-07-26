MEMORIAL CELEBRATION OF IRVING JENSEN JR. SET FOR ORPHEUM MONDAY

A memorial celebration of the life of the late Irving F. Jensen, Jr. will take place at 1pm Monday afternoon at the Orpheum Theater

The event is open to the public and seating will be set up to allow for social distancing.

Masks will be required and available at the theatre and hand sanitizer and disinfectant will be provided throughout the Orpheum.

Jensen passed away last Wednesday at the age of 88.

He headed his family’s road construction business that was started by his grandfather, and contributed to a number of Siouxland projects and causes, including the restoration of the Orpheum and helping create a new downtown Sioux City Public Museum.

For those unable to attend the memorial celebration, a webcast link will be available to view through the Orpheum Theatre Facebook Page.