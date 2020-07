THE CITY’S BANDSHELL AT GRANDVIEW PARK WAS VANDALIZED AGAIN EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

THE GRAFFITI WAS DIRECTED AGAINST POLICE AND THE JUSTICE SYSTEM.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY HAVE NO SUSPECTS AT THIS TIME BUT ARE INVESTIGATING THE VANDALISM.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DAMAGE SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS.