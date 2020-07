GLEATON RETURNED TO MADISON COUNTY AFTER SIOUX CITY ARREST

NORFOLK POLICE CHIEF DON MILLER SAYS DESHAWN GLEATON, THE SUSPECT IN FRIDAY’S MURDER OF 29-YEAR-OLD HAILEY CHRISTIANSEN, WAS OUT ON BOND AFTER BEING CHARGED FOR ANOTHER CRIME AGAINST THE VICTIM:

OC………FOR A PREVIOUS ASSAULT. :16

MILLER ADDS THAT TWO OTHER ARMED SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED FRIDAY, WHO WERE APPARENTLY SEARCHING FOR GLEATON AFTER THE FATAL SHOOTING OF CHRISTIANSEN TOOK PLACE:

OC……….CONFRONT THE SUSPECT. :23

GLEATON WAS NOT THERE, AND THOSE TWO PEOPLE FOUND THEMSELVES IN A CONFRONTATION WITH POLICE:

OC……..GUBBELS. :16

DROZAD AND GUBBELS WERE TAKEN TO THE MADISON COUNTY JAIL ON THE TERRORISTIC THREATS CHARGES.