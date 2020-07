NORFOLK MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED IN MORNINGSIDE

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED THE SUSPECT WANTED IN THE MURDER OF A NORFOLK WOMAN IN THAT CITY EARLY FRIDAY.

POLICE ARRESTED 28-YEAR-OLD DESHAWN GLEATON AT A MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT LOCATED AT 2627 SOUTH RUSTIN EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.

GLEATON WAS WANTED ON A FIRST DEGREE MURDER WARRANT FOR THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 29-YEAR-OLD HAILEY CHRISTIANSEN.

POLICE RECEIVED A TIP THAT GLEATON WAS AT THE MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT AROUND 10:30PM FRIDAY NIGHT.

A WARRANT WAS OBTAINED AND POLICE AND FEDERAL MARSHALS ARRESTED GLEATON WITHOUT INCIDENT.

AUTHORITIES SUSPECTED GLEATON WAS IN SIOUX CITY AFTER HIS CAR WAS FOUND ABANDONED IN JACKSON NEBRASKA LATE FRIDAY MORNING.

GLEATON WAS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON FIVE MILLION DOLLARS BOND PENDING EXTRADITION TO MADISON COUNTY NEBRASKA.