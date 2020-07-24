STAY HYDRATED IF YOU ARE OUT IN THE HEAT THIS WEEKEND

A heat advisory has been issued for the area as high temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s with a heat index the triple digits.
Mark Mintun, an emergency medical staffer in Webster City, says if you’re planning on being active and outside, you must push fluids.
OC….THINK OF IT :18
Without taking precautions and staying well hydrated in this heat, Mintun says you could be facing a very unpleasant road.
OC….PASS OUT :20
If you don’t pay attention to the warning signs, Mintun says your condition can quickly go from bad to worse.
OC….ATTENTION :17
Other tips for beating the heat include: wear plenty of sunscreen, wear light-colored, light-weight clothing — and a hat — and take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors.
RADIO IOWA