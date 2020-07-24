REYNOLDS EXTENDS IOWA HEALTH EMERGENCY DECLARATION

Governor Reynolds has extended her proclamation continuing the Iowa Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 23rd.

The proclamation extends measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments.

That includes requirements for bars and restaurants to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking; ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar; and limit congregating together closer than six feet.

Requirements to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters, and other establishments without change.

One provision not extended is the suspension of the requirement for retailers to accept empty bottles and cans for deposit redemption.

That statutory requirement will resume on Sunday, July 26th.

Fareway Stores in Iowa say they will not be accepting cans and bottles for redemption.