NORFOLK SUSPECT WANTED FOR MURDER IN SHOOTING DEATH OF WOMAN

Area authorities are searching for a Norfolk, Nebraska man who is a suspect in a shooting Friday morning in that city that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old female victim.

Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller says police found the victim outside of a residence with an upper torso gunshot wound around 6:45am.

The unidentified victim was transported to Faith Regional Hospital where she later died.

Miller says an arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Deshawn Gleaton of Norfolk;

OC………five million dollars. :12

Gleaton is described as a 6’8″ tall black male with black hair and brown eyes who weighs around 240 pounds.

He was driving a 2007 Grey Buick LaCross that authorities found abandoned later in the morning in Jackson, Nebraska:

OC………for processing. ;11

Miller says it’s possible Gleaton was headed to Sioux City and local police here and in South Sioux City have assisted in the search:

OC………..to approach him. :12

If you see Gleaton or have information about this case you should call 9-1-1 or contact your local authorities.

KMEG TV assisted on this story