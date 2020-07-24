NORFOLK SUSPECT WANTED FOR MURDER IN SHOOTING DEATH OF WOMAN

Area authorities are searching for a Norfolk, Nebraska man who is a suspect in a shooting Friday morning in that city that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old female victim.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller says police found the victim outside of a residence with an upper torso gunshot wound around 6:45am.
The unidentified victim was transported to Faith Regional Hospital where she later died.
Miller says an arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Deshawn Gleaton of Norfolk;
Gleaton is described as a 6’8″ tall black male with black hair and brown eyes who weighs around 240 pounds.
He was driving a 2007 Grey Buick LaCross that authorities found abandoned later in the morning in Jackson, Nebraska:
Miller says it’s possible Gleaton was headed to Sioux City and local police here and in South Sioux City have assisted in the search:
If you see Gleaton or have information about this case you should call 9-1-1 or contact your local authorities.
KMEG TV assisted on this story