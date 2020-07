A 30 YEAR OLD MAN WAS INJURED IN A MOTORCYCLE CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT IN THE 1400 BLOCK OF NORTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ONE-VEHICLE CRASH OCCURRED AROUND 7:45 P.M. WHEN THE DRIVER OF THE SOUTHBOUND CYCLE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL, LEFT THE ROAD AND STRUCK A UTILITY POLE.

THE DRIVER WAS THROWN FROM THE MOTORCYCLE AND WAS TAKEN TO MERCY ONE MEDICAL CENTER WITH LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

Updated 9:46am 7/24/20