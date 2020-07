SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 14 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY OUT OF 159 NEW TESTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED ONE NEW CASE THURSDAY EVENING AND ONE NEW CASE ON FRIDAY. (1850 TOTAL)

UNION COUNTY REPORTS FIVE NEW CASES FRIDAY (171 TOTAL WITH 20 ACTIVE).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTS TWO NEW CASES (399 TOTAL) AND MONONA COUNTY ONE (85 TOTAL).