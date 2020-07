Sioux City Police and the Tri-State Drug Task Force have received federal grant money totaling $94,500 from the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

O-D-C-P Director Dale Woolery says the money comes from the yearly Justice Assistance Grant or JAG program:

OC……enforcement efforts” :10

Woolery says the money can help fund a variety of services:

OC……..enforcement category” :14

The grant requires a match from the agency that is receiving it.