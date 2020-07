REWARD FUND GROWS FOR LOST MORNINGSIDE DOG

THE SEARCH FOR THE LITTLE LOST DOG THAT HAS A THOUSAND DOLLAR REWARD FOR ITS RETURN HAS STALLED AT SOUTH RAVINE PARK IN SIOUX CITY.

FAMILY MEMBERS SAY THE OMAHA PET DETECTIVE AND HER TRACKING DOGS TRACED THE TRAIL OF “ALEXANDRA” TO A STEEP RAVINE AT THE PARK BEFORE LOSING THE SCENT WEDNESDAY.

THE MISSING DOG IS A BELOVED FAMILY PET FOR A GIRL WHO LOST BOTH PARENTS AND A GRANDMOTHER IN THE LAST SEVERAL MONTHS.

JAIMEE BEAUBIEN, THE GIRL’S AUNT, SAYS THE FAMILY REMAINS HOPEFUL THAT ALEXANDRA WILL BE FOUND SAFE AND OTHERS HAVE OFFERED CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE REWARD FUND:

OC………WHEN WE FIND HER. :11

BEAUBIEN SAYS THE FAMILY BELIEVES THE DOG IS FRIGHTENED AND AFRAID TO APPROACH ANYONE BECAUSE OF THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF HER RUNNING AWAY:

OC……..RUNS OFF. :07

ANIMAL CONTROL, NOAH’S HOPE AND THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY HAVE ALL BEEN CONTACTED IN CASE ANYONE FINDS THE DOG AND TURNS IT IN TO ONE OF THOSE AGENCIES.

IF YOU HAVE SEEN THE DOG, CALL 712-635-7787 TO REPORT YOUR INFORMATION.