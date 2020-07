SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS JUST TWO NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY OUT OF 146 NEW TESTS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTS TEN NEW CASES (397 TOTAL) AND MONONA COUNTY THREE (84).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES. (166).

DAKOTA COUNTY DID NOT RELEASE A REPORT ON THURSDAY.