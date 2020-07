The 2020 Drake Relays will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa.

Director Blake Boldon said the event will be postponed to 2021 to “to preserve the safety and well being of competitors, officials and fans.”

The Drake Relays’ Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races will be contested virtually in September and October.

Drake Relays leadership first announced a delay in the events in March due to the pandemic.

Drake Relays will return to Des Moines April 21st through 24th, 2021.