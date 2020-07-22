SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ARSON

A Sioux City man has been charged with deliberately setting a series of fires Wednesday afternoon.

45-year-old Howard Wanned is charged with four counts of 3rd degree Arson and Ongoing Criminal Conduct.

Police say Wanned allegedly set several fires along Interstate 29 between the Floyd River and Ravine Park Drive around 1:00 pm.

A passerby reported one of the fires and several more were discovered by officers that responded.

Detectives located Wanned walking away from a fire in the area of Ravine Park Drive and South Lewis Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.

Wanned was arrested for setting a trash can on fire and also a pallet that he had leaned against a shed at Pulaski Park at 2400 Vine Avenue.

Wanned was also charged with 2nd degree Arson and 1st degree Criminal Mischief for a fire set July 12th at 4607 Peters Avenue after he allegedly lit the unoccupied house on fire causing damage to the house and a car parked in the garage.

Wanned was out on bail for previous charges when today’s incidents occurred.

He is back in the Woodbury County Jail on $45,000 bond.