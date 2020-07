SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 11 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY OUT OF 121 NEW TESTS WEDNESDAY.

THE COUNTY ALSO RECORDED ITS 47TH CORONAVIRUS RELATED FATALITY, A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 41 AND 60 YEARS OLD.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTS THREE NEW CASES (387 TOTAL) AND MONONA COUNTY ZERO (81).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES. (166).

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED FOUR NEW CASES WEDNESDAY (1848).