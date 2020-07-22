IOWA D-O-T WORKER KILLED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A worker with the Iowa Department of Transportation was killed in northwest Iowa around 9am Tuesday morning in an accident on Highway 18 near the town of Boyden.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that 64-year-old Lynn Roder of Ashton was standing in the westbound lane with a traffic sign signaling for westbound traffic to stop ahead of a road construction area.

Roder was struck by an SUV being driven by 94-year-old William Plantage of Sheldon.

Roder was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sioux County Sheriff.