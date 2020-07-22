Duncan Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior kicker Keith Duncan has been named to the 2020 Lou Groza Place-Kicker preseason Watch List, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Wednesday. The award is presented to the nation’s top collegiate place-kicker.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds) was one of three finalists for the Groza Award last season after leading the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record, which ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.

Duncan was 14-of-17 on field goals from at least 40 yards and was 12-of-13 in field goal attempts on the road. He converted all 32 PAT attempts and made three or more field goals in five games. In wins over Iowa State (Sept. 14) and Purdue (Oct. 19), Duncan was a perfect 4-for-4 in field goal attempts.

Duncan was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections. Duncan was also the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Duncan has been named a preseason first-team All-American by Walter Camp and Phil Steele, and preseason first-team All-Big Ten by Steele and Athlon Sports.

Twenty semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 5, with three finalists selected on Nov. 24. The 2020 Lou Groza Award winner will be chosen Dec. 10 during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

Iowa’s Nate Kaeding won the Groza Award in 2002.

Iowa’s adjusted 2020 Big Ten Conference schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. For ticket information visit hawkeyesports.com/tickets.