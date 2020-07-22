CHANGES AHEAD FOR GOVERNOR’S ANNUAL STEER SHOW

For the first time in its 38-year history, the annual Governor’s Charity Steer Show will not be held at the Iowa State Fair.

Due to the cancellation of this year’s fair, Iowa State University will host the event at the Jeff & Deb Hansen Agriculture Learning Center.

The event supports the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa with 25 steers from across the state competing for the championship designation, showmanship honors, and the People’s Choice award.

The steers are raised by Iowa youth involved in the cattle industry and Hunter Maass, a senior from Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove High School is one of this year’s competitors.

The August 15th event will be invitation-only, but will be streamed live online.

Fans can donate to the cause and vote for the People’s Choice award at www.iowagovernorscharitysteershow.com .