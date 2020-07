BIG REWARD FOR SMALL LOST DOG’S RETURN TO HEARTBROKEN FAMILY

A LITTLE LOST DOG THAT IS A BELOVED FAMILY PET FOR A GIRL WHO LOST BOTH PARENTS IN TRAGIC CIRCUMSTANCES HAS A BIG REWARD WAITING FOR WHOEVER FINDS IT.

DIANE BOGENRIEF, THE GIRL’S GRANDMOTHER WAS TAKING THE DOG NAMED ALEXANDRA TO A PET GROOMER WHEN IT SLIPPED OFF ITS LEASH AND BOLTED AWAY 12 DAYS AGO:

BOGENRIEF TRIED TO CHASE THE DOG BUT COULDN’T CATCH IT.

SHE IS HEARTBROKEN BY THE LOSS OF HER GRANDDAUGHTER’S PET:

DIANE AND HER HUSBAND DENNIS PUT UP A THOUSAND DOLLAR REWARD FOR THE SAFE RETURN OF THE CREAM COLORED, CURLY HAIRED SMALL DOG WITH NO QUESTIONS ASKED.

NO ONE HAS COME FORWARD SO NOW THE GRANDPARENTS HAVE ALSO HIRED KARIN TARQWYN, A PET DETECTIVE FROM OMAHA TO LOOK FOR ALEXANDRA.

TARQWYN BROUGHT TWO TRACKING DOGS TO THE GROOMERS WHERE THE DOG RAN AWAY TO START A SEARCH FOR HER LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING:

IF YOU HAVE SEEN THE DOG, CALL 712-635-7787 TO REPORT YOUR INFORMATION.