PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO DIED IN A GRAIN BIN ACCIDENT TUESDAY MORNING NEAR LE MARS.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 65 YEAR OLD DANIEL CRONIN DIED WHEN HE WAS TRAPPED IN A GRAIN BIN LOCATED ON 180TH STREET.

AUTHORITIES SAY CRONIN WAS ATTEMPTING TO LOOSEN STUCK CORN WHEN THE CRUST BROKE.

CRONIN HAD SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE BUT WAS STILL PULLED IN TO THE CORN WHEN THE GRAIN PILE COLLAPSED.

HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.