TAYLOR NOMINATED TO RUN FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S SEAT

JEREMY TAYLOR HOPES TO ONCE AGAIN SERVE AS A MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

TAYLOR WAS NOMINATED AS THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR THE DISTRICT THREE SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY DEMOCRAT MARTY POTTEBAUM.

TAYLOR FORMERLY HELD THE DISTRICT TWO SUPERVISOR’S SEAT, BUT RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD IN LATE JANUARY AFTER IT WAS RULED THAT HIS PRIMARY LEGAL RESIDENCE WAS NO LONGER IN THAT DISTRICT AND HIS VOTER REGISTRATION WAS CANCELLED.

HE THEN SOUGHT THE REPUBLICAN 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL NOMINATION, BUT LOST IN THE PRIMARY TO RANDY FEENSTRA.

WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICANS ALSO NOMINATED BARBARA PARKER OF SALIX TO CHALLENGE INCUMBENT DEMOCRAT PAT GILL FOR THE COUNTY AUDITOR’S POST IN NOVEMBER.