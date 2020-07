SCHOOL DISTRICT TO WAIT BEFORE FINALIZING RETURN TO LEARN PLAN

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL WAIT AS LONG AS POSSIBLE TO FINALIZE THE “RETURN TO LEARN” PLAN FOR THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS THE PLAN WILL LIKELY INVOLVE HYBRID LEARNING BASED ON STATE MANDATES THAT WANT STUDENTS IN CLASS AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF THE TIME BUT OFFERS AN ONLINE OPTION TO LEARN AT HOME:

GAUSMAN ASKED THE SCHOOL BOARD TO WAIT UNTIL THEIR AUGUST 10TH MEETING TO APPROVE THE PLAN, BECAUSE CONDITIONS MAY CHANGE DURING THE PANDEMIC:

THE BOARD SPENT AROUND 20 MINUTES DISCUSSING IF MASKS SHOULD BE WORN THE ENTIRE TIME STUDENTS ARE IN THEIR BUILDING OR ON THE SCHOOL BUS:

STUDENTS WHO REFUSE TO WEAR A FACE COVERING COULD BE REFUSED ENTRY TO THE SCHOOL BUILDING OR BUS.

THE SCHOOL BOARD HOPES TO HAVE THE OVERALL PLAN FINALIZED AND APPROVED AT THEIR AUGUST 10TH MEETING.