NEBRASKA TROOPERS ISSUE OVER 600 SPEEDING TICKETS IN A WEEK

Nebraska State Troopers wrote a lot of speeding tickets last week in a concentrated effort to cut down on drivers exceeding the posted limits.

Operation Safe Driver Week ended with troopers issuing 624 citations for speeding.

34 of those speeding citations went to drivers clocked at 100 miles per hour or more.

Troopers also arrested 21 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and performed 295 motorist assists throughout the week.

The campaign ran from Sunday, July 12th, through Saturday, July 18th.

Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas conducted similar campaigns but have not yet released total figures.