SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS TEN NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY OUT OF 128 NEW TESTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED TWO NEW CASES TUESDAY(1844).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED FIVE NEW CASES. (166).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTS SIX NEW CASES (384 TOTAL) AND MONONA COUNTY ZERO (81).