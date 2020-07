JAIL AUTHORITY APPROVES LEASE AGREEMENT WITH WOODBURY COUNTY

THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY TOOK MORE STEPS TUESDAY TOWARDS BEGINNING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW $50.3 MILLION DOLLAR COUNTY JAIL AND L-E-C.

THE THREE MEMBER BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN RON WIECK, VOTED 3-0 TO APPROVE THE LEASE AGREEMENT WITH WOODBURY COUNTY:

THE AUTHORITY ALSO APPROVED AN INSURANCE AGREEMENT REGARDING PROJECT LIABILITY:

THE THREE PERSON GROUP ALSO FINALIZED A CONTRACT WITH THE BAKER GROUP TO OVERSEE THE CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT OF THE FACILITY.

THE AUTHORITY HOPES TO BREAK GROUND ON THE NEW JAIL NEXT SPRING.