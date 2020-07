RICKETTS WON’T MANDATE MASK WEARING IN NEBRASKA

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS HE WILL NOT ISSUE A MANDATE ORDERING NEBRASKANS TO WEAR FACE MASKS:

LINCOLN’S MAYOR HAS ISSUED A LOCAL MANDATE TELLING CITIZENS THEY MUST WEAR MASKS IN THE STATE CAPITOL.

THE GOVERNOR ISN’T SURE THAT THAT IS LEGAL:

RICKETTS SAYS HE WANTS CONSISTENCY WITH MASKS IN ALL OF NEBRASKA’S 500 PLUS CITIES AND TOWNS:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS NEBRASKANS WILL DO THE RIGHT THING WHEN IT COMES TO WEARING MASKS AS THEY HAVE IN ADJUSTING TO OTHER CHANGES DURING THE PANDEMIC.