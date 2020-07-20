NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE RESUMES IN LINCOLN

Nebraska’s state senators reconvened at the Capitol in Lincoln this (Monday) morning to start the completion of the 106th Nebraska Legislative session.

Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk suspended the session in March due to public health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Senators returned to a changed physical environment, including limitations on staff access to the legislative chamber and plexiglass barriers between members.

Balconies are closed to the public.

Among the major proposals remaining on the agenda are a property tax measure, a new business tax incentive program and passage of the state budget.

Seventeen legislative days remain in the 2020 session, which is scheduled to adjourn August 13th.