METRO COVID NUMBERS FOR JULY 20TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE STATE’S COVID-19 WEBSITE HAD A BACKLOG OF POSITIVE REPORTS THAT DID NOT UPDATE IN THE SYSTEM, SO THERE WERE MORE POSITIVE CASES AND TOTAL TESTS THE PREVIOUS COUPLE OF DAYS THAN WERE REPORTED ON THE SITE.

TODAY THEY ARE REPORTING 14 NEW CASES IN WOODBURY OUT OF 100 NEW TESTS.

YESTERDAY’S REPORT OF 16 NEW CASES OUT OF 126 NEW TESTS IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAS BEEN INCREASED TO 25 NEW CASES OUT OF 291 NEW TESTS, WHICH WHILE IS A HIGHER NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES, IS A LOWER NUMBER OF THE PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE TESTED.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTS TWO NEW CASES (378 TOTAL) AND MONONA COUNTY ZERO (81).

UNION COUNTY ALSO REPORTED NO NEW CASES. (161).

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED A DOZEN NEW CASES OVER THE LAST THREE DAYS, FROM SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY(1842).