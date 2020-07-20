MEDICAID EXPANSION BEGINS AUGUST 1ST IN NEBRASKA

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will begin accepting applications for Medicaid Heritage Health Adult Expansion on August 1st.

DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith says thousand of Nebraskans will be able to take advantage of the new plan:

Heritage Health Adult expands Medicaid to lower income Nebraskans ages 19 to 64 who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level.

For 2020, this is an income of about $17,000 per year for a single adult or $36,000 for a household of four.

Jeremy Brunssen, Interim Director of the DHHS Division of Medicaid and Long-term Care, says it’s a two-tiered plan:

Benefits will begin on October 1, 2020.

You may apply online at ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov or call ACCESS Nebraska