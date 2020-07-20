LIVE MUSIC SERIES COMING TO TYSON EVENTS CENTER PLAZA

Live music will take place on the outside plaza of the Tyson Events Center every Wednesday beginning July 29th through August 26th.

The five-week Hump Day Happy Hour series will run between 5 and 7:30 PM and feature live music, food trucks, bar service, and yard games.

Ticket reservations are required for tables of six, four, or cocktail tables for two people.

Parking will be free and proceeds will benefit local non-profits.

You must purchase a table for your group, single seats are not available.

To reserve your table visit TysonCenter.com.

July 29: Ultra Violet Fever

August 5: Emily Johnson

August 12: Dane Louis

August 19: Ghostcat

August 26: Noah Towns and the Other Brothers