GPAC SCHOOLS CONTINUE TO PREPARE FOR FOOTBALL

MANY COLLEGE CONFERENCES ARE STILL FIGURING OUT HOW AND IF THEIR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS SEASONS WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR.

LOCALLY, THE GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE HAS TEN MEMBER SCHOOLS WHO PLAY FOOTBALL, INCLUDING MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE AND BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY, AS WELL AS NEIGHBORING NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE IN ORANGE CITY AND DORDT UNIVERSITY IN SIOUX CENTER.

G-PAC COMMISSIONER COREY WESTRA SAYS THE CONFERENCE IS PLANNING ON PLAYING FOOTBALL, WITH A 9 GAME CONFERENCE SCHEDULE AND NO NON-CONFERENCE GAMES:

OC……….ACROSS THE BOARD. :28

STUDENT ATHLETES WILL BEGIN PRACTICING ON AUGUST 15TH AT THE TEN G-PAC SCHOOLS WHO PLAY FOOTBALL.

WESTRA SAYS THE SEASON OPENS IN SIOUX CITY WITH TWO TIME DEFENDING CHAMPION MORNINGSIDE RANKED NUMBER ONE IN THE PRE-SEASON NATIONAL POLL HOSTING FIFTH RANKED NORTHWESTERN:

OC……….WITHIN THE CONFERENCE. :12

WHAT’S NOT KNOW YET IS HOW MANY FANS AND FAMILY MEMBERS OF PLAYERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO ATTEND THE GAMES, IF ANY.

WESTRA IS HOPEFUL THERE WILL BE SPECTATORS AT THE GAMES:

OC……….ON THAT FRONT. :18

WESTRA FORMED A “RETURN TO PLAY” TASK FORCE THAT HAS BEEN MEETING THE PAST SIX WEEKS ON HOW TO RESUME FALL SPORTS.

HE SAYS THE OTHER G-PAC FALL SPORTS SEASONS ARE SET TO BEGIN SEPTEMBER 5TH.