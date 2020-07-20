DOWNTOWN WATER MAIN BREAK RESULTS IN COSTLY CLEAN UP

That water main break downtown on Pierce Street on June 10th resulted in some costly clean up.

The city council on Monday approved a payment of $13,459 to ServiceMaster for cleaning up the mud and water from the basement of the Orpheum Building located at 528 Pierce.

The break in the 12 inch water line also flooded the basement of the Wilbur Aalfs Library.

ServiceMaster worked for three days pumping out the mud and water, mopping, and running air fans and dehumidifiers to clean and dry the area out.

This was a partial payment as there remains a claim for some carpet replacement in one of the offices.