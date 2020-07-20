DNR SAYS FIREWORKS CAUSED HEAVY SMOKY HAZE OVER PARTS OF IOWA

A smoky haze was hanging in the air the night of July 4th in some Sioux City neighborhoods because of all the fireworks being set off.

Information from air quality monitors showed several cases around Iowa where the air quality exceeded the E-P-A limit for fine particles in the air during the Fourth of July weekend.

The D-N-R’s Todd Russell says the state generally does not have such long-term periods where the air exceeds the federal standard.

He says there was one in Davenport in 2012.

He says air monitors saw issues in Des Moines, Davenport, and Muscatine on July 4th, and in Des Moines and Clive on July 5th.

Russell says the calm weather conditions likely contributed to the problem.

No figures were provided for Sioux City.

He says the air in Iowa this summer has otherwise been clean.