OVER THE WEEKEND SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 16 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 126 NEW TESTS IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY AND 9 NEW CASES SATURDAY, OUT OF 135 TESTS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 8 NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND (376 TOTAL) AND MONONA COUNTY HAD TWO (81).

DAKOTA COUNTY DOES NOT RELEASE WEEKEND NUMBERS.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED FOUR NEW CASES. (161).