PATE’S IOWA ABSENTEE BALLOT PLAN APPROVED

The Iowa Legislative Council unanimously approved Friday the plan from Secretary of State Paul Pate to mail every active voter in the state an application for an absentee ballot for the November election.

Pate did a similar mailing for the June 2nd Primary, but the Republican-led legislature voted in mid-June to force Pate to seek the council’s permission for such a move in the future.

Senator Joe Bolkcom, a Democrat from Iowa City, is one of 24 lawmakers who serve on the panel.

Earlier this month, Republicans on the council rejected Democrats’ call to let Pate do the statewide mailing.

Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny says the proposal the Council approved came from Pate and ensures uniformity.

The plan also bans county auditors from sending absentee ballot applications with the voter identification number filled in on the form.

That part of the plan may be challenged in court.

There is already a lawsuit challenging a new state law that changes the way county auditors may correct or fill in missing information on the request forms that are mailed in by voters.

