SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO REOPEN MEETINGS TO THE PUBLIC

SIOUX CITY’S SCHOOL BOARD HAS APPROVED OPENING THEIR MEETINGS BACK UP TO THE PUBLIC.

THE BOARD MET IN SPECIAL SESSION FRIDAY MORNING TO CONSIDER THE REQUEST FROM TAYLOR GOODVIN:

BOARD MEMBER DAN GREENWELL AGREED AND MADE THE MOTION TO REOPEN THE MEETINGS:

THE BOARD VOTED 7-0 TO REOPEN THE MEETINGS BEGINNING THIS MONDAY, JULY 20TH.

THE ADMINISTRATION WILL SET ATTENDANCE GUIDELINES BASED ON SOCIAL DISTANCING AND RECOMMENDS THAT ATTENDEES WEAR MASKS TO THE MEETINGS.