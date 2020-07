RICKETTS HOPES TO SEE STUDENTS IN NEBRASKA CLASSROOMS

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS PROVIDED AN UPDATE FRIDAY ON HOW SCHOOLS IN HIS STATE ARE PREPARING TO REOPEN FOR CLASSES.

RICKETTS WANTS TO SEE STUDENTS SAFELY BACK IN CLASS IN SCHOOL BUILDINGS:

HE SAYS IT’S ALSO IMPORTANT TO MAKE SURE CHILDREN ARE GETTING PROPER NUTRITION AND PHYSICAL ACTIVITY WHICH THE SCHOOLS ALSO PROVIDE.

THE GOVERNOR KNOWS THERE ARE CONCERNS FROM PARENTS AND TEACHERS ABOUT THE BUILDINGS OPENING:

RICKETTS SAYS DIFFICULT DECISIONS WILL BE MADE IN THE WEEKS AHEAD, WITH DISTRICTS DECIDING PLANS ON A BUILDING BY BUILDING BASIS.

THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HAS RELEASED A 25 PAGE DOCUMENT OF GUIDELINES ON REOPENING THE STATE’S SCHOOLS.

THAT INCLUDES A COLOR-CODED RATING SYSTEM BASED ON CORONAVIRUS INFECTION RATES AND HOSPITAL CAPACITY.

GREEN MEANS GO TO SCHOOL, RED MEANS STAY HOME.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS ALSO REITERATED HE WON’T REQUIRE SCHOOLS TO MAKE STUDENTS WEAR MASKS.