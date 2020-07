REYNOLDS ISSUES “RETURN TO LEARN” PROCLAMATION FOR IOWA SCHOOLS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A PROCLAMATION ON A “RETURN TO LEARN” PLAN TO REOPEN IOWA’S SCHOOLS FOR THE UPCOMING FALL SEMESTER:

THE PLAN GIVES PARENTS AN OPTION ON DECIDING HOW THEY WANT THEIR CHILD TO HAVE CLASSES DURING THE PANDEMIC:

REYNOLDS PROCLAMATION MANDATES THAT OVER 50% OF CORE SUBJECTS BE OFFERED IN THE SCHOOL BUILDINGS WITH CONSULTATION WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH NECESSARY TO MOVE TO A MAJORITY OF CLASSES AS ONLINE LEARNING.

THE PROCLAMATION ALSO EASES RESTRICTIONS ON SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS TO FILL IN FOR FULL TIME EDUCATORS AND WHO MAY BE A SUBSTITUTE:

REYNOLDS SAYS THE STATE IS WORKING HARD TO ASSURE THAT ITS SCHOOLS DISTRICTS HAVE THE RESOURCES AND EXPERTISE THEY NEED TO MEET THE CHALLENGES OF THE COMING YEAR.

Updated 12pm 7/17/20