SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 17 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY, OUT OF 145 NEW TESTS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES (368 TOTAL) AND MONONA COUNTY ONE NEW POSITIVE TEST. (79)

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED FOUR NEW CASES (1830).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES FRIDAY (157).