MERRILL, IOWA MAN NOW CHARGED WITH MURDER IN DEATH OF STEPSON

A MERRILL, IOWA MAN IS NOW CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS STEPSON IN MAY.

81-YEAR-OLD THOMAS JORDAN KNAPP IS CHARGED IN THE MAY 11TH SHOOTING OF 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK AT KNAPP’S HOME.

COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT KNAPP FIRED A 20 GAUGE SHOTGUN THROUGH A BEDROOM DOOR, STRIKING JUZEK.

JUZEK FLED TO THE LIVING ROOM WHERE KNAPP ALLEGEDLY THEN FIRED A SECOND BLAST, STRIKING JUZEK IN THE CHEST.

KNAPP HAD PREVIOUSLY PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY AND DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT CHARGES IN THE CASE.

HE IS BEING HELD WITHOUT BOND IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.