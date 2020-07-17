“MANDALORIAN” ACTOR DOMINIC PACE TO APPEAR AT ACME COMICS

Star Wars fans will have a chance to meet an actor from the hit TV series “The Mandalorian” this Saturday at Sioux City’s ACME Comics & Collectibles.

Dominic Pace, who plays Gekko the Bounty Hunter, will appear and meet fans at ACME’s 8th Star Wars Mini Convention.

Pace has been acting for over 20 years and says a simple audition landed him what has become a career changing role:

OC……..loving bounty hunters. :21

Pace has been a life long Star Wars fan, and has hopes he will continue to be a part of that universe:

OC……….country right now. :20

Most of the fan convention events Pace was scheduled to attend this summer have been cancelled because of the pandemic.

He just finished a two day stop in Fort Dodge and is making his way back home with his 11 year old son on a cross county drive:

OC………..Star Wars universe. :32

Pace will be signing autographs and selling merchandise from 11:00am to 4:00pm at ACME Comics at 1622 Pierce Street.

You can also meet with members of the 501st Legion, Darth Vader’s own troops from the Star Wars galaxy as well as members of the Rebel Legion and Midwest Droid Builders.