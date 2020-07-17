HONKEN EXECUTED BY LETHAL INJECTION

An Iowa meth dealer, convicted in Sioux City federal court of killing five people, has been executed in an Indiana federal prison.

Dustin Honken died by lethal injection Friday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Honken, from Britt, Iowa, had been on death row since 2005.

He was convicted of killing three witnesses to stop them from testifying in his drug case, plus two young daughters of one of those witnesses.

In July of 1993, Honken and his girlfriend Angela Johnson kidnapped Lori Duncan and her two daughters from their Mason City home, then killed and buried them in a wooded area nearby.

Ten-year-old Kandi and 6-year-old Amber were still in their swimsuits and were shot execution-style in the back of the head.

Duncan’s boyfriend, Greg Nicholson, was also killed.

Honken also killed another drug dealer working with him, Terry DeGeus, beating him with a bat and shooting him.

