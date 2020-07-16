STATE PATROL TO TARGET SPEEDING DRIVERS THIS WEEKEND

Speeding drivers continue to be a problem on area highways.

The leader of the Iowa State Patrol joined his counterparts from Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas to announce a joint effort to crack down on them.

Colonel Nathan Fulk says law enforcement is seeing a significant increase in excessive speed across the midwest related to the pandemic:

OC………and unprecedented. :22

The leaders of the state patrols in the other four states say they’ve seen similar issues.

Fulk says the number one concern in each state is the safety of drivers.

OC….driver related. :08

He says they will use a variety of methods to try and educate the public.

OC……….and buckle up” :16

Troopers in the five-state area are collaborating with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a speed enforcement initiative this Friday and Saturday aimed at reducing high speeds and encouraging personal responsibility in keeping roadways safe.