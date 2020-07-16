RAILROAD MUSEUM TO REOPEN ON SATURDAYS STARTING AUGUST 1ST

The Sioux City Railroad Museum will reopen to limited visitors by appointment on Saturdays only, beginning August 1st.

The Railroad Museum closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors are required to schedule an appointment one week before they intend to come and there will be time limits on visits.

Masks will be worn by museum staff and volunteers and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks as well and to maintain a physical distance of 6 to 10 feet from staff and others.

Household groups of ten or fewer people will be allowed access to the museum exhibits at one time.

The Railroad Museum will be open Saturdays only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.with normal admission fees.