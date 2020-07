METRO COVID-19 JULY 16TH NUMBERS INCLUDE FOUR DEATHS

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 14 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY, OUT OF 175 NEW TESTS.

ONE NEW DEATH WAS REPORTED.

A WOMAN AGE 81 OR OLDER IS THE 46TH COVID-19 FATALITY IN THE COUNTY.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED TWELVE NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 368.

MONONA COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES TO REMAIN AT 78 TOTAL.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED FOUR NEW CASES (1826).

DAKOTA COUNTY ALSO REPORTS TWO DEATHS, BRINGING THEIR TOTAL COVID RELATED FATALITY COUNT TO 41.

UNION COUNTY ALSO REPORTED A COVID RELATED DEATH, THEIR SECOND OVERALL, PLUS ONE NEW CASE (157).